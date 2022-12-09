At least 1 killed in violent Brentwood crash involving car, motorcycle

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a violent crash at an intersection in Brentwood Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bundy Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD captured a mangled motorcycle and a severely damaged car, with debris scattered over the area.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash, and crime scene tape cordoned off the intersection.

At least one other person was injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.