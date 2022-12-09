WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

At least 1 killed in violent Brentwood crash involving car, motorcycle

KABC logo
Friday, December 9, 2022 7:29AM
At least 1 killed in violent Brentwood crash involving car, motorcycle
EMBED <>More Videos

At least one person was killed in a violent crash at an intersection in Brentwood Thursday night.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a violent crash at an intersection in Brentwood Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Bundy Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD captured a mangled motorcycle and a severely damaged car, with debris scattered over the area.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash, and crime scene tape cordoned off the intersection.

At least one other person was injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW