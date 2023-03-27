WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Huge tree falls on home in Brentwood as more strong wind expected in SoCal this week

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 6:00PM
Huge tree falls on home as more strong wind expected in SoCal
EMBED <>More Videos

With Southern California under a wind advisory until at least 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more large trees can fall like the one in Brentwood on Sunday.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With Southern California under a wind advisory until at least 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more large trees can fall like the one in Brentwood on Sunday.

Strong winds on Sunday caused a scary moment for a few homes on Bolas Street, near the 405 Freeway and UCLA, as a large tree was knocked over, causing damage to the front of the structure.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Crews were on scene for several hours to assess what happened and clean up the mess.

The strong winds forecast for Monday could reach up to 45 mph in certain areas of Southern California, with another storm bringing wind, rain and snow later this week.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW