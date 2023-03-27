With Southern California under a wind advisory until at least 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more large trees can fall like the one in Brentwood on Sunday.

Huge tree falls on home in Brentwood as more strong wind expected in SoCal this week

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With Southern California under a wind advisory until at least 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, more large trees can fall like the one in Brentwood on Sunday.

Strong winds on Sunday caused a scary moment for a few homes on Bolas Street, near the 405 Freeway and UCLA, as a large tree was knocked over, causing damage to the front of the structure.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Crews were on scene for several hours to assess what happened and clean up the mess.

The strong winds forecast for Monday could reach up to 45 mph in certain areas of Southern California, with another storm bringing wind, rain and snow later this week.