Giant crack on hillside in Brentwood neighborhood continues to spark concern

Over the weekend, firefighters along with building inspectors and a geologist visited the hillside on North Bundy Drive.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A giant crack on a hillside in a Brentwood neighborhood continues to spark concern, but so far, officials say there's no widespread or escalating damage.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles firefighters along with building inspectors and a geologist visited the hillside in the 1400 block of North Bundy Drive.

Some residents were concerned about the stability of the hillside, which is near Mount Saint Mary's University's Chalon Campus. Some fear the five homes in the area are in danger of sliding.

"We worked very closely with building and safety as well as public works, all of whom performed an assessment as well as a geologist to look at this hillside," said LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott. "Then our firefighters worked very closely with the residents. There's about five homes in the vicinity in that area that we spoke with. We explained the situation, we explained the findings and also, there was no formal evacuation that was given, and because it hadn't moved, of course, there was no injuries."

A cold front could bring some light showers to L.A. County Monday, sparking even more concerns regarding flooding or mudslides.

"It could trigger and slip a lot of houses," said one resident. "I'm not saying it is, I'm not saying it could, I don't know. I'm just saying, it sure looks bad."

The area will continue to be monitored.