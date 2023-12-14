'Bridge to Home' facility aims to provide unhoused with interim shelter

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- Work is well underway to build a new interim shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley that is designed to help provide people with a bridge to more permanent housing. And getting people off the street is the goal of this soon-to-be-built facility that will provide temporary housing for 60 individuals - and 8 families.

"We'll be able to have 60 clients here 40 men... 20 women and we'll have all sorts of resources for them and an amazing kitchen that will provide meals throughout the day, showers, laundry, medical exam facilities.. All of that will be under one roof able to provide services right here," said Cherise Moore, "Bridge to Home" Board member.

Organizers of the project saying the new venture would remain a dream without community support. The new digs will provide temporary housing for those in need until a more permanent solution is found for them. The "Bridge to Home" group has a goal to help people transition into the next level of housing support.

This new venture even provides safe play areas for children.

The new homeless housing structure is expected to be completed by April.