Britney Spears accuses estranged father of avoiding multiple depositions regarding conservatorship

According to Deadline, Spears' lawyer says Jamie has been avoiding questions about how much he took from Britney's fortune when he was her conservator.
READ MORE: Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship after months of public pressure
Jamie allegedly skipped three depositions on the matter, one in April and two from last October and November.
The court filing reads: "Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations. His stonewalling and obfuscation must not stop the truth from coming to light; it has only required that the parties expend unnecessary resources in a protracted battle to obtain his compliance.
But, after using his daughter's money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr. Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees."
Lawyers are now requesting a new deposition date be set for July 13.
Jamie agreed to step down from Britney's conservatorship in August following months of public pressure from her supporters.
You can read the full court filing here.