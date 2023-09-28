Ventura County deputies respond to Britney Spears' home after worried calls over knives video

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to Britney Spears' home after she posted a video on social media that showed her dancing with knives, authorities confirmed to ABC News.

The department said it received calls from multiple people who expressed concern for her after watching it.

Deputies responded and spoke with Spears on Wednesday and determined that she wasn't in any danger. They also spoke with her head of security and her attorney.

Earlier this year, Spears said "prank phone calls" prompted a wellness check from police, and she asked fans to respect her privacy. Authorities also found at that time that she was safe and in no danger.