LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A broken hydrant was shooting a geyser over an intersection in Los Feliz, creating a watery mess on the roads during Friday afternoon rush-hour traffic.The broken hydrant was reported just after 5 p.m. near Prospect and Vermont avenues.Firefighters and city crews were on scene and appeared to have gotten the water shut off within a half hour.Before they did, a massive column of water was spraying possibly 100 feet into the air, partially flooding the intersection. Traffic was blocked off in the area.The cause of the break was believed to be a vehicle crash.