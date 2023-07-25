LeBron James' son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest at USC practice

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LeBron James' 18-year-old son Bronny James, a member of the USC Trojans' basketball team, was hospitalized Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a practice, a family spokesperson confirmed.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that medical staff was able to treat the younger James and transport him to the hospital.

Bronny James "is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," the statement said. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

Bronny James is entering his freshman year at USC and is ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings. He is the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023.

