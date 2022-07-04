Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon, legendary hip-hop dancer and choreographer, dies at 58 in Long Beach

Yep, just got a text. He was way to young. Smh https://t.co/guoYnhWgI0 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 3, 2022

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon, a legendary hip-hop dancer and choreographer, died Saturday in his Long Beach home at the age of 58, according to his family.Diana Wolgamott, the dancer's sister, confirmed Falcon's death. Wolgamott said Falcon died of natural causes.Falcon was a fixture in the dance scene during the 80s and 90s and appeared in the 1984 breakdancing film "Breakin,'" starring alongside Ice-T."He was way to (sic) young. Smh," Ice-T tweeted about the news.Falcon also worked with Michael Jackson and danced in the "Smooth Criminal" music video, performing the popular lean move. Falcon is said to be the architect behind the gravity-defying tilt.Falcon also appeared in "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" and Michael Jackson's "Moonwalker."