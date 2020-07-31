Brush fire burning near Chatsworth threatening at least 1 home as heat wave hits SoCal

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that broke out in the Box Canyon area near Chatsworth and is threatening at least one home as a heat wave settles over Southern California.

The fire, dubbed the Shirley Fire, broke out shortly before noon Friday and began burning uphill in the 200 block of Box Canyon Road, scorching at least half an acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Ventura and Los Angeles county firefighters were also on scene trying to get control of the flames.

No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of jail; 1 escapes
Immigration attorney pledges to help father, son selling flowers in Boyle Heights
LA County warns places of worship to hold services outdoors
Backlog of COVID-19 testing likely causing false dip in OC case rate
Show More
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
240-acre Dam Fire in Angeles National Forest 40% contained
USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities
More TOP STORIES News