Brush fire off 15 Freeway near Cajon Pass burns at least 11 acres; 40% contained

⁃Three northbound I-15 lanes closed at Cleghorn Road. Will likely persist into the evening.

⁃ Cajon Blvd. closed between Kenwood Ave. and Cleghorn Road.

⁃ No access to westside entrance of Cleghorn Ridge Road (Forest Service Road No. 2N47). pic.twitter.com/CtMKd3F5Ox — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) May 11, 2021

A brush fire that broke out near the Cajon Pass Tuesday has burned at least 11 acres and is causing some traffic delays in the area.The blaze, dubbed the Blue Fire, broke out around 11:50 a.m. off the northbound 15 Freeway near Cleghorn Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.Officials said the flames had the potential to burn 30-40 acres, and by 3 p.m., the fire was 40% contained. Fire crews were expected to remain on scene into the evening.No evacuations or injuries have been reported, but some lane closures are in effect on the freeway.The cause of the fire is under investigation.