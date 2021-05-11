Brush fire off 15 Freeway near Cajon Pass burns at least 11 acres; 40% contained

The blaze, dubbed the Blue Fire, broke out around 11:50 a.m. off the northbound 15 Freeway near Cleghorn Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.
Officials said the flames had the potential to burn 30-40 acres, and by 3 p.m., the fire was 40% contained. Fire crews were expected to remain on scene into the evening.
No evacuations or injuries have been reported, but some lane closures are in effect on the freeway.
#BlueFire traffic update:— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) May 11, 2021
⁃Three northbound I-15 lanes closed at Cleghorn Road. Will likely persist into the evening.
⁃ Cajon Blvd. closed between Kenwood Ave. and Cleghorn Road.
⁃ No access to westside entrance of Cleghorn Ridge Road (Forest Service Road No. 2N47). pic.twitter.com/CtMKd3F5Ox
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
