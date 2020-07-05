Brush fire near Agua Dulce grows to 1,100 acres

#BREAKING: Map of area under mandatory evacuation order per City of Santa Clarita #SoledadFire pic.twitter.com/rf6KgF2HJY — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) July 6, 2020

UPDATE | Evacuation Order in place from Agua Dulce Canyon Rd to Briggs & Soledad Canyon to 14 Frwy. | Red Cross has established a temporary evacuation site as of 8pm at Victory Outreach parking lot: 37419 25th St East, Palmdale 93550. Residents must remain in vehicles. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 6, 2020

‼️ADVISORY: Deputies are starting to conduct evacuations for #SoledadFire. If you live near the 14 fwy between Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Soledad Canyon Road, BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE. @PalmdaleSheriff @LACoFDPIO — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) July 6, 2020

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-spreading fire near Agua Dulce and Canyon Country has consumed some 1,100 acres and resulted in a temporary shutdown of the 14 Freeway Sunday evening.The Soledad Fire resulted in the shutdown of the Antelope Valley Freeway as firefighters, including at least one inmate crew, and aircraft worked to get the flames under control.Evacuation orders were in place for neighborhoods from Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Briggs and Soledad Canyon to the 14 Freeway. The Red Cross set up a parking lot as a temporary site for shelter, but evacuees were required to stay in the vehicles, apparently because of COVID-19 restrictions.The evacuation site was established at the Victory Outreach parking lot, 37419 25th St. East, Palmdale.The county's Department of Animal Care and Control is using the Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road to shelter large animals affected by the fire.South Coast AQMD issued a smoke advisory through Monday afternoon, as winds push smoke to the east, affecting Acton and areas outside of the South Coast Air Basin. People are asked to remain indoors with windows and doors closed if they smell smoke or see ash.The California Highway Patrol reopened all southbound lanes shortly before 10:20 p.m. Multiple northbound lanes are still closed.The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. near the freeway and Soledad Canyon Road.It was initially estimated at roughly 5 acres. But it quickly spread in dry brush, with low humidity and moderate breezes. The flames jumped the freeway in less than half an hour. The new size estimates kept coming in fast - first to 150 acres and within minutes to 400 acres and later to 800. By 8:30 p.m., it was estimated at 1,100 acres and firefighters were bracing for a long night ahead.