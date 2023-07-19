Firefighters in the Inland Empire are battling two brush fires that merged in the Fontana area Wednesday afternoon.

'Oak Fire' burns at border of Fontana and Riverside; evacuation warnings issued

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in the Inland Empire are battling two brush fires that merged in the Fontana area Wednesday afternoon as temperatures approached 100 degrees in the area.

The so-called Oak Fire is burning near the Oak Quarry Golf Course on Sierra Avenue in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

AIR7HD was overhead at around 3 p.m. and saw a fire still burning.

Firefighting helicopters were taking water from the golf course to fight the fire, which sits at the border of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The fire was near homes, but no evacuation orders had been issued yet. A little after 3:30 p.m., some evacuation warnings were issued.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the fires.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.