K-pop boy band BTS releases track list of new album

K-pop boy band BTS just released the track list for its new album.

"Map of the Soul: 7" comes out Friday.

Twenty songs made the album, including one featuring Sia.

BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums and six EPs, and going on five tours in the past six years.

The boy band performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rose Bowl earlier this year. Thousands of fans lined up to see them.
