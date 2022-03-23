100-year-old buddha statue damaged in Hollywood Hills park over the weekend

Several statues, including a 100-year-old buddha statue, were damaged over the weekend at Wattles Garden Park in the Hollywood Hills.
John Gabaldon has been working to restore this park for the last five years.
"Bashed all the artwork, all the statues and specifically the buddha shrine that had been standing there since the 1920s," said Gabaldon.
Gabaldon says his commitment to the park started off small, just something to do on the weekend. But he fell in love with the project, spending many days planting and fixing it up with the help of friends along the way.
Gabaldon says he called park rangers over the weekend to have someone look into the incident but they were told it was low priority.
"I just think this history has to be saved. It has to be known, it has to be chronicled, and hopefully we can rebuild it as well," said Gabaldon.
Gabaldon is now raising money to rebuild the broken buddha. He's holding a sound bath event Wednesday night. Anyone can sign up or donate on Eventbrite.
