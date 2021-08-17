Date night ends in tragedy: Buena Park man killed in hit-and-run

The couple's eldest daughter, Naomi Alan, said Tuesday that her parents were going out to dinner.
"My dad wanted to take my mom out for a romantic dinner. They were gonna head to their favorite restaurant," Alan said.
Just down the street from their home, a nightmare unfolded.
Officers with the Buena Park Police Department said in a press release, the driver of the suspect vehicle ran a red light on Auto Center Drive at Western Avenue, hitting the couple in their sedan. The call from the hospital came: Mom was fighting for her life; no word on Dad.
Trying to find answers, the couple's eldest went to the scene. Her siblings joined later.
"I saw something that I was hoping was the air bag, and it slowly sunk in what had happened," Alan said.
Officers said the father of three, Keith Alan, died on scene. Police say everyone in the suspect vehicle fled on foot. Video from the scene shows the couple's badly damaged Jaguar and a red SUV.
"Someone out there knows something, and I'm asking, begging everyone to come forward with anything that can help and bring these people to justice and help us find closure," Alan said.
He was a man known for his sense of humor, obsession with Dalmatians and Star Trek, a practicing attorney always putting his community and family first - gone the night before his daughter's birthday.
"It sunk in that he's never gonna be there again for my birthdays. He's not gonna walk me down the aisle. He's not gonna get to know his grandchildren. He's gone," Alan said.
The family has started a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to help them with funeral and medical costs.