World's largest bounce house opens at Buena Park mall for limited time

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- What is being billed as the world's largest bounce house opens to the public on Friday at the Buena Park mall.

Kids from the Hope School nearby were invited to give it an early test ride Thursday, and they were bouncing off the walls.

The bounce house is so big, you could even call it a bounce neighborhood.

"We're six or seven big pieces stitched together, so it feels like one big park," said Dan Palmer, the bounce house's owner. "But it's 25,000-square-feet, including the big obstacle course as well."

It's expected to be there for about three months, until the end of July.