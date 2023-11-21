1 killed, several others injured in rollover crash at end of police chase in Buena Park

One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a driver who was being chased by police in Buena Park.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash involving a driver who was being chased by police in Buena Park.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday on La Palma and Knott avenues, the impact of which left a field of debris across the intersection.

According to authorities, a suspected stolen black Mercedes led officers on a brief pursuit that started near Beach Boulevard and La Palma Avenue. The suspect drove for about half a mile before colliding into a white Mercedes with two adults and two children inside, who were all taken to the hospital.

The 24-year-old driver of the pursuit vehicle died at the scene. A passenger in that car was also taken to the hospital.

Another victim was an innocent bystander with a bicycle, which could be seen just under the black Mercedes. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No officers were injured.