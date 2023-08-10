Norwalk man arrested at Knott's Soak City for lewd acts on a minor

A 44-year-old Norwalk man was arrested at Knott's Soak City on suspicion of lewd acts against a minor, police said.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 44-year-old Norwalk man was arrested at Knott's Soak City on suspicion of lewd acts against a minor, police announced Wednesday.

Buena Park police say the incident happened July 25.

The victim was in the wave pool with other minors from a summer camp when they allegedly felt the suspect grab them from behind and touch their private area, according to police.

Eyewitness News spoke to a couple of teenagers who say they saw the suspect taking underwater video of minors. They notified the lifeguards and security guards.

One teen followed the suspect into the bathroom.

"He was way too comfortable. Whenever I walked into the bathroom he greeted me. He didn't say anything, he just nodded his head... It was completely normal to him and that's what is even more sickening," the teenager told Eyewitness News.

"He just kept looking over at me, and he kept trying to get to where he could see my body and me in my bathing suit," another teenager said. "It was just a really scary experience."

Police say the teens did the right thing in notifying security.

The suspect was identified as Daniel Alvarez.

The case has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's office for consideration on possible charges, according to police.