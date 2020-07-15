Buena Park police seeking public's help in finding suspect believed to have abducted 6-year-old boy

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Buena Park are seeking the public's help in finding a six-year-old boy and the suspect who they believe abducted the child.Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Wyatt Bowen was taken from his foster parent by his biological mother, Stephanie Szolatabic, during a monthly supervised visit at the Buena Park mall, according to the Buena Park Police Department.Detectives have obtained a $25,000 child abduction warrant for her arrest. Szolatabic's last known hair color had a purple tint.Anyone with information about their whereabouts are urged to call (714) 562-3920 or email mru@bppd.com. Call 911 if you see them in public and know their current location.