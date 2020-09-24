Pickup truck hits protester in Buffalo - Video

WARNING: Some might find this video disturbing.
BUFFALO, New York (KABC) -- A protester in Buffalo's Niagara Square was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday evening, police said.

Video from the protest captured the moment the vehicle hit the protester, who was on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Buffalo police are investigating and say that the driver is in custody.

The protest in Buffalo came after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death.

The announcement sparked protests in multiple cities across the country.
