FDNY responds to 3-story building collapse in Brooklyn

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn -- First responders are on the scene after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported at 338 Court St. just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A partial stop work order had been issued for failure to maintain the building and it appears to have been under construction.

The building housed a gym called Body Elite on the first floor.

In June, the gym posted a message on Facebook to its members that it was undergoing an exterior makeover while it was closed due to COVID-19.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries, but the FDNY says all workers have been accounted for.

Video posted to social media shows the immediate aftermath of the collapse:



The FDNY has pulled all members from conducting searches due to the possibility of a secondary collapse.



The NYPD asked residents to avoid Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and 1st Place and Union Street from Henry Street to Smith Street.

EMBED More News Videos

First responders are on the scene after a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybuilding vacatedvacant building
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
Los Angeles City Council votes to cut LAPD budget by $150 million
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Orange County orders all bars to shut down again
Driver slams into vehicle, runs over 2 men near Lake Arrowhead
Father, 2 young daughters found shot in Watts murder-suicide
Tom Hanks: 'Shame on you' if you aren't wearing a mask
Show More
Fit athlete describes how COVID-19 nearly killed him
Long Beach street vendor beaten, robbed
$1.5 B in unclaimed tax refunds must be claimed this month
Family of Dodgers' Andrew Toles just glad he's alive
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News