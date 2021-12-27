Pets & Animals

CHP officer dodges charging bull in rural Northern California

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

CHP officer dodges escaped bull in rural California

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a move any bullfighter would envy, pulled off by a CHP officer in rural Susanville in Northern California.

The officer barely evaded an angry bull while on patrol. The entire encounter was captured by his patrol car's dashcam. After dodging the bull, the officer is seen letting out a sigh of relief as he returns to his vehicle.

Officers in the CHP's Susanville station often respond to calls about large farm animals that escape their enclosures and wander onto the highway.

"Holy Cow!!" the CHP wrote on Facebook. "Our Officer Pratt caught on camera one of the many dangers we face on a daily basis here in rural northeastern California. Susanville CHP regularly handles calls of large animals that are outside of fenced areas and are threatening our motoring public by walking into the highway."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorthern californiabull on the loosechpdashcam video
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Show More
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
More TOP STORIES News