Corvette crashes through fence at Burbank airport, leaving 2 critically injured

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car crashed through a fence at Hollywood Burbank Airport Thursday night, critically injuring two people, officials say.

The black Corvette had substantial damage and was stuck halfway through the fence on the west side of the airport, on Vineland Avenue just south of Sherman Way.

Officials initially believed one of the victims was possibly dead, but an exact update on their condition was not immediately available. The condition of the second victim was also not known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but rain was falling in that area at the time.
