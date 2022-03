BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The American Red Cross Burbank Blood and Platelet Donation Center opened its doors on Friday to address the growing needs for blood donations.The organization hopes that its new center will offer Angelenos donors an opportunity to help save lives closer to home. The central location may benefit those who used to travel to Woodland Hills or Pasadena to donate blood.The center is expected to make up for low donor turnout since 2020. At the beginning of the year, the Red Cross was facing a national crisis due to unprecedented low blood supply levels.In March, the Red Cross will give out a $10 gift card to anyone who donates.