Man arrested after TikToker claims she was stalked at Barnes & Noble store: 'He kept following me'

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a man Friday for allegedly invading a Burbank bookstore customer's privacy, prompting an investigation for potential additional victims.

According to the Burbank Police Department, detectives were informed about alleged inappropriate actions that occurred on Monday after video footage circulated on social media, and the victim went directly to the police to report the matter.

"The incident was reported directly to the Burbank Police and has been under investigation," according to a department statement. "The incident was captured on video and viewed as an invasion of privacy. Investigators are also aware of the potential victims."

According to Michaela Witter, a TikToker with more than 65,000 followers, she was stalked by a man at a Barnes & Noble.

Witter hosts a TikTok series catering primarily to women called "Solo Dates" that showcases activities people can do alone in their spare time.

"It felt like anywhere I moved, he kept following me," Witter said. She said she began recording the man "in case he was trying to say something or do anything to me.''

A video still image captured the moment when the man crouched down near Witter's legs.

When Witter asked the man what he was doing, he told her that he was tying his shoes. Witter reported the situation to the police and posted the video to her TikTok account and other social media platforms.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.