WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Driver in standoff with police after chase ends in Burbank neighborhood

KABC logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 6:25AM
Driver in standoff with police after chase ends in Burbank
EMBED <>More Videos

A driver in a reported stolen Jeep is in a standoff in a Burbank neighborhood after he led police on a chase.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen Jeep is in a standoff in a Burbank neighborhood Thursday night after he led police on a chase.

The suspect was boxed in by multiple patrol vehicles at Bel Aire Drive and East Grinnell Drive.

He appeared to be eating as officers with weapons drawn ordered him out.

Prior to the standoff, the driver was leading police on a brief slow-speed pursuit.

The chase began shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of San Fernando Road and Doran Street, according to Glendale police.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW