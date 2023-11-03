A driver in a reported stolen Jeep is in a standoff in a Burbank neighborhood after he led police on a chase.

Driver in standoff with police after chase ends in Burbank neighborhood

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver in a reported stolen Jeep is in a standoff in a Burbank neighborhood Thursday night after he led police on a chase.

The suspect was boxed in by multiple patrol vehicles at Bel Aire Drive and East Grinnell Drive.

He appeared to be eating as officers with weapons drawn ordered him out.

Prior to the standoff, the driver was leading police on a brief slow-speed pursuit.

The chase began shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of San Fernando Road and Doran Street, according to Glendale police.

