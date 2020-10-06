Fugitive arrested in Burbank more than a year after allegedly murdering girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in Arkansas

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Burbank, authorities said.

Jory Worthen of Camden, Arkansas, is accused of killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son in that city on June 23, 2019.

Worthen was wanted on two counts of capital murder, and a $25,000 reward had been offered for information about his whereabouts. Whether anyone was eligible for that reward was not immediately clear.

U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Burbank, according to a statement from the agency.

More details about the arrest are expected to be released at a news conference Tuesday morning.
