Bird strikes Southwest flight during landing into Burbank airport, denting nose of plane

City News Service
Friday, June 30, 2023 7:48AM
A Southwest Airlines jet was damaged Thursday by an apparent bird strike while on approach to Hollywood Burbank Airport on Thursday.

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- A Southwest Airlines jet was damaged today by an apparent bird strike while on approach to Hollywood Burbank Airport, but the plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

Flight 1422 was en route to Burbank from Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, and Southwest Airlines reported that the plane apparently made contact with a bird while on approach to the airport.

Video from the scene showed a large dent in the nose of the plane.

The aircraft is out of service to undergo a maintenance review, according to Southwest.

Copyright © 2023 by City News Service, Inc.
