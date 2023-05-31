Suspect identified in fatal police shooting in parking lot of Burbank Home Depot

The man who threatened to shoot people at a Home Depot in Burbank before he was shot to death by police was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

BURBANK, Calif. (CNS) -- The man who threatened to shoot people at a Home Depot in Burbank before he was shot to death by police was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office Tuesday as 47-year-old Ruben Ramos of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 1200 Flower St., east of the 5 Freeway, Burbank Police Sgt. Brent Fekety said.

Ramos called police claiming he was in a vehicle in a parking lot at the store, armed with a gun, and that he was going to shoot people, Fekety said.

"When the officers arrived, they located the man still seated in a vehicle," he said. "The officers and the man had a brief verbal exchange followed by the suspect's aggressive actions, which precipitated an officer- involved shooting."

Officers immediately called for medical aid and paramedics took Ramos to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, Fekety said.

Police did not say whether a gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers or shoppers were injured during the shooting, Fekety said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Burbank police detectives at 818-238-3210.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Sunday that his office is investigating the shooting, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires a state prosecutor to investigate law enforcement shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian.

"Following notification by local authorities, DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review," Bonta's office said.

