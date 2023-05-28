Police respond to reports of shooting at Home Depot store in Burbank

Just after 4 p.m., 911 calls began coming in to report a person had been shot at the store in the 1200 block of S. Flower Street.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Home Depot store in Burbank.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, 911 calls began coming in to report a person had been shot at the store in the 1200 block of S. Flower Street.

Witness reported seeing a large police presence along with fire department personnel and crime scene tape surrounding the store's parking lot.

At least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries, though information on those injuries wasn't immediately available.

In a video posted on the Citizen app, customers appear to be locked in the store and were being prevented from entering the store's parking lot.

Officers are currently working to clear the store.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.