Burglar falls though roof of Rancho Cucamonga liquor store: Video

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A not-so-graceful burglar was caught on video falling through the roof of a liquor store in Rancho Cucamonga.

Lt. Casey Jiles of the the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "burglary is a crime and gravity always wins."

Authorities are hoping someone might recognize the suspect. It happened early Monday morning at a liquor store on Carnelian Street.

Rancho Cucamonga Police say the suspect got away with a large amount of lotto tickets.

A surveillance photo also shows what appears to be the burglar's truck nearby and it has a ladder in the back.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police.
