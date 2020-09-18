2 burglary suspects shot at home in Pico Rivera, authorities say

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men suspected of breaking into a home in Pico Rivera early Friday morning were shot by a person who authorities believe is the homeowner.Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Serapis Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The suspects were trying to break into the home through a window when they were shot, the department said.Authorities say one of the suspects was killed and the second was taken to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound.The sheriff's department did not release any additional details.