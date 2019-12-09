Burglars spray Norwalk family's pets with insecticide on video

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shocking home burglary in Norwalk was caught on video as the burglars apparently sprayed the family pets with insecticide.The man and woman broke the back window and climbed in, spraying the family dogs and cats as they went through the house.They disabled the Wi-Fi and security cameras, but not all of the video was lost.In one part of the video, the woman can be heard calling the male suspect "Bryce."The burglars took Christmas gifts, cash, jewelry, three handguns and a safe with important documents.Anyone with information is asked to call police.