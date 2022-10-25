2 suspects sought following burglary at Chanel store in Beverly Grove

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for at least two suspects after a burglary early Tuesday morning at the Chanel store in Beverly Grove.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say the thieves used a van to slam into the store's glass stores. They then ran inside and smashed glass display cases.

Police have not said what or how much was stolen.

Following the burglary, authorities said two men were seen running from the scene in opposite directions on Robertson Boulevard. The van was left behind.

Additional details were not available.