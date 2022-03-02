Woman's burned body found in shopping cart near downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman's burned body was found in a shopping cart near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning, prompting an investigation from police.

Los Angeles police said officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Wilhardt Street after the incident was reported around 4:49 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene they discovered the burned body, according to LAPD.

Police are currently investigating the case as a suspicious death.

George Gibbs, who works inside a nearby warehouse, heard the sirens and knew it was something serious.

"It's very concerning. In fact, the whole safety environment in this area has been getting a little tense since the pandemic started," Gibbs said.

Police say someone saw the fire and tried to put it out, and that's when the woman's body was found.

The woman has not been identified.

