Firefighters find body after putting out van on fire in Topanga Canyon

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after authorities found a body inside a van that was on fire in Topanga Canyon.

Los Angeles city firefighters responded around 7:30 a.m. to Mulholland Drive where they found a van on fire.

They quickly extinguished the flames but soon discovered a burned body inside. Information about the individual has not been released.

Arson and homicide investigators are on scene looking for evidence.