CABAZON, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 20 people were injured in a crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in the Cabazon area on Friday.The crash was reported on eastbound lanes just before 11 a.m. near Malki Road, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.It's unclear what caused the crash, but those who were injured were being transported to hospitals in the area "for further treatment of varying injuries," according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.