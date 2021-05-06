After LA County's move to yellow tier, businesses expand capacity, welcome back more customers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10580978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County is now eligible to advance to the least-restrictive yellow tier in the state's reopening framework, according to state data released Tuesday.

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Now that Los Angeles County has made it to the yellow tier, businesses are increasing their capacity and happily welcoming back more customers.The county qualified for the least-restrictive tier in the state's color-coded system this week based on a drop in COVID-19 cases, continuing vaccinations and other metrics.Los Angeles is the first county in Southern California to reach the yellow tier since the color-coded system was put in place.It means more businesses will be able to increase their capacity.For instance bars that don't serve food can now open at 25% capacity indoors. Stadiums can open at 67% attendance, theme parks at 35%, while gyms, cardrooms, wineries and breweries can increase capacity to 50%.At We Olive in Claremont, it's not been a normal year for the new eatery and wine bar.But thankfully the outdoor patio helped the business stay afloat while the pandemic sunk others.Now owner Ann Brown is hoping Los Angeles County's move to the yellow tier with less restrictions will bring in more customers."We are taking precautions," said We Olive owner Ann Brown. "We are following the rules. And they feel comfortable coming and enjoying themselves here at our place."Restaurants will remain at 50% but they along with bars and breweries can now turn on their TV in and outdoors. They will also be allowed to host outdoor live entertainment.Some restaurants are finding even with indoor dining allowed, more customers prefer to be seated outside.At 42nd Street Bagel Cafe in Claremont, the patio was filled with customers - a sign that business is finally returning to the college town."People are coming in, they are not so worried anymore," said the café's Hanh Finley. "The college is going to start opening and so that is just more revenue for us and we are enjoying people coming in."