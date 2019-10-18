Business

Barneys New York closing all stores after bankruptcy filing

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK (KABC) -- The retail world is losing another giant.

Iconic luxury department store Barneys New York is closing all of its locations.

Barneys filed for bankruptcy protection in August, but court records were filed just this week.

The retailer initially announced it would close 15 stores and leave seven open.

Now, all of those locations will shut down.

However, the brand isn't totally going away. Saks Fifth Avenue and Authentic Brands will buy the Barneys name and other assets.

In California, the Barneys website lists several locations - in Southern California they include Beverly Hills and outlet stores in Camarillo, Carlsbad and Cabazon.
