Big Bear Lake to stop enforcing state's coronavirus restrictions on businesses

The city of Big Bear Lake, which has had only a handful of coronavirus cases, intends to stop enforcing the state's restrictions on businesses during the pandemic, officials said Thursday.
By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif (KABC) -- The city of Big Bear Lake, which has had only a handful of coronavirus cases, intends to stop enforcing the state's restrictions on businesses during the pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The state orders remain in place, but the city government says it will not enforce them.

Essentially the city is cautioning businesses that they can reopen at their own risk with the possibility that state officials may do their own enforcement.

"The City Council continues to have serious concerns about the Governor's approach, and is deeply concerned for the future of Big Bear Lake," the city wrote in an update on its response to the pandemic.

"The City has no legal responsibility to enforce the Governor's restrictions, and is hereby referring all Big Bear Lake businesses to theGovernor's Resilience Roadmap."

"Future inquiries, complaints, and concerns regarding the Governor's orders should be directed to theGovernor's office and/or the California Department of Public Health, as the City intends to no longer be involved in the communication or enforcement of the Governor's orders."

"Businesses and residents should take responsibility for their own actions, should thoughtfully consider the Governor's orders and the risks associated with their specific circumstances (including health, legal, financial, and licensing), and act accordingly.

The region's economy is highly dependent on tourism revenue and city officials note there have only been nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Big Bear Valley.
