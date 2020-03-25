Los Angeles Clippers owner reaches deal to buy the Forum in Inglewood for $400 million

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Clippers' pursuit for a new arena in Inglewood cleared a major hurdle.Clippers owner Steve Ballmer's newly-formed Capps LLC reached an agreement with the Madison Square Garden company to purchase the Forum for $400 million, ending three lawsuits by MSG in relation to the new proposed arena.The Forum will remain open as a concert venue.The Clippers say the new arena will create an estimated 7,500 high-paying construction jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs once the complex is open.