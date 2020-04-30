Coalition of marijuana companies, advocacy groups push for CA pot tax break amid COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- A coalition of marijuana companies, churches and advocacy groups is asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a temporary cut in the state's hefty pot taxes.They say the coronaviris crisis and a crashing economy will take an especially heavy toll on businesses run by minorities who were disproportionately targeted during the decades-long drug war.The group that includes the California State Conference of the NAACP, Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches and the industry group Southern California Coalition say the pandemic is causing customers to turn to the illicit market to seek lower-priced cannabis products over purchasing at legal shops.They say the tax cut would help minority-owned businesses that provide low-income and minority residents with jobs.