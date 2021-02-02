LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Another community pulling together to help a restaurant stay in business. Molito's Grill in Long Beach had just opened last year when the pandemic hit. Owner Oscar Rodriguez was facing imminent shutdown, so he put out a call for help. And his community stepped up in a big way.
"The reality is I'm really struggling a lot so I need help," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez first made his desperate plea for help in a social media post. At the time, he feared Molito's Grill would be lost.
"Sometimes I think you have to leave the pride on the side and reach," said Rodriguez. "What I always wanted-which was my dream- was to have a restaurant"
Molito's Grill has suffered during the last few months because of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. But help has arrived.
"We're just out here to support our local business. That's what we do," said Jimmy Montoya.
"We all go through struggles and this man's going through a little struggle and we're here to support to help him whatever way we can," said Ramon Fierros.
Some helped by buying food; others offered support by donating money.
"I owe four months of rent so it gives me the power and the energy to say okay, I can do it now," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez expressed his gratitude in a new message.
"This is a blessing. Thank you for making our dream keep going and it will keep going," said Rodriguez.
Long Beach community responds to heartfelt call for help from local restaurant owner
'Thank you for making our dream keep going:' Neighborhood rallies around a local restaurant after owner makes tearful plea for support.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News