Long Beach community responds to heartfelt call for help from local restaurant owner

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Another community pulling together to help a restaurant stay in business. Molito's Grill in Long Beach had just opened last year when the pandemic hit. Owner Oscar Rodriguez was facing imminent shutdown, so he put out a call for help. And his community stepped up in a big way."The reality is I'm really struggling a lot so I need help," said Rodriguez.Rodriguez first made his desperate plea for help in a social media post. At the time, he feared Molito's Grill would be lost."Sometimes I think you have to leave the pride on the side and reach," said Rodriguez. "What I always wanted-which was my dream- was to have a restaurant"Molito's Grill has suffered during the last few months because of shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. But help has arrived."We're just out here to support our local business. That's what we do," said Jimmy Montoya."We all go through struggles and this man's going through a little struggle and we're here to support to help him whatever way we can," said Ramon Fierros.Some helped by buying food; others offered support by donating money."I owe four months of rent so it gives me the power and the energy to say okay, I can do it now," said Rodriguez.Rodriguez expressed his gratitude in a new message."This is a blessing. Thank you for making our dream keep going and it will keep going," said Rodriguez.