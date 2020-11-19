Business

Here's what to expect from Downtown Disney's extension onto Buena Vista Street

Downtown Disney is expanding its dining and shopping district inside California Adventure. Here's what you can expect.
By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Downtown Disney is expanding its shopping district to include Buena Vista Street inside Disney's California Adventure Park, and guests can visit starting Thursday.

Guests can start making their way to Buena Vista Street starting at 10 a.m.

The extension of Downtown Disney district onto the theme park's Buena Vista Street was first announced last month.

The area is decorated for the holidays and COVID-19 safety measures are in place for guests to visit safely. It'll be the first time since March when COVID-19 restrictions kicked in that Buena Vista Street is open to the public.

All around, there will be markers asking visitors to maintain physical distancing, at least six feet apart. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are available throughout.

Plexiglass is in place where customers may make purchases, and all cast members are equipped with masks shields or both. The usual attractions and shows at Downtown Disney remain closed, you won't see Disney characters walking around, but there will be plenty of shopping and outdoor dining opportunities.

Guests should allow for extra time to make their way in because capacity is limited, face coverings will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entry.

Restrictions for businesses can change daily as California counties move from tier to tier on the state's reopening framework. A Disney spokesperson tells Eyewitness News they are prepared by adhering to state and county guidelines.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
