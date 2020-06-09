DMV to reopen all of its 169 field offices in California starting this week, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. -- After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will open all 169 of its field offices on Thursday, June 11, officials announced.
DMV officials say they still encourage people to use the department's online services and other non-contact methods to process transactions, especially those who wish to renew their license or registration. Select locations had started reopening last month.
However, not all services will be immediately available at the DMV offices once they open, including behind-the-wheel driving tests.
The department will offer limited services such as:Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issuesReinstating a suspended or revoked driver licenseApplying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification cardProcessing commercial driver license transactionsApplying for a disabled person parking placards Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver licenseVerifying a transit training document to drive a transit busProcessing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allowVehicle verifications
Physical distancing protocols and face masks will be required inside the offices.
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.