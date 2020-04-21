Business

Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops, to feed truckers after restaurants close

With many restaurants closed at California's truck stops, Gov. Gavin Newsom is now allowing food trucks to operate to help keep truckers fed as they deliver essential goods and food.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has allowed an exception to the state's stay-at-home orders to permit food trucks to operate at California's highway rest stops.

With many restaurants closed at rest stops, the food trucks will help keep truckers nourished as they supply the food and other essential goods that Californians need while coping with the coronavirus crisis.

At the start of the state's stay-at-home order, food trucks were briefly banned from serving food, but that's now rescinded.

Truckers are now hoping other states follow California in allowing food trucks at rest stops as well.

Under the governor's order, which lasts for 60 days, food trucks that want to operate at freeway truck stops must obtain permits from Caltrans as well as from the local governments where the rest stops are located.
