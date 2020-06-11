Goodwill reopens two dozen stores in SoCal with new safety measures

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Goodwill reopens two dozen stores in Southern California. The non-profit reseller is implementing new rules to keep shoppers and staff safe."Our shoppers are thrilled to be back," said Marla Eby with Goodwill Southern California.This location in Atwater Village is among the several stores already reopened, but under the developing COVID-19 landscape, a lot has changed."We've taken a lot of safety measures to make sure the stores are safe," said Eby.To create that safe environment, employees and customers must wear a face mask, workers are undergoing daily health checks and fitting rooms are temporarily closed. And, you'll notice new plexiglass guards at the cash registers.Already the customers are busy shopping."Yeah, I'm happy that it's reopened; as long as everything's safe I think that's OK," said a Goodwill customer.Another change is the donation process. After weeks of being on hold, it's finally resuming, but it's described as no-contact. Donors will place items in bins to be isolated before they're sold, and receipts will be emailed.While each location adjusts to these changes, there's been an undeniable impact on Goodwill's overall mission of providing no-cost employment services. And they're doing all they can to bounce back to help people in need."Anyone who doesn't have a job and needs some assistance, so when you shop and when you donate, you're actually helping people in the community," said Eby.