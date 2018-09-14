BUSINESS

Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens its doors in Irvine

Before the sun was up, Hello Kitty fans were in line waiting for the new Hello Kitty Grand Cafe to open its doors in Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Before the sun was up, Hello Kitty fans were up and in line, waiting for the new Hello Kitty Grand Cafe to open its doors in Irvine.

Friday was the opening day of the cafe at the Irvine Spectrum.

"I came early because I love Hello Kitty," Nikki Olguin, a Hello Kitty fan who was at the cafe's opening day, said. "I grew up with Hello Kitty, and to my knowledge this is the very first actual store ever, so why not try to be No. 1."

The pink-colored store features food with the Hello Kitty image and has an adults-only bar.



Cakes, cookies, doughnuts and tea will be available to order.

Cocktails served will be the Aloha Kitty (vodka, pineapple, yellow chartreuse and lime) the Hello Kit-Tea (Japanese whiskey, jasmine tea, lime, depaz syrup, yuzu, cream) and the You Had Me At Hello (cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple).

If the cafe in the Irvine Spectrum Center does well, you could see more spots with the famous kitten pop up at your local mall.

For the full menu and more information, visit www.sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe-grand.
