In-N-Out on the East Coast? Not in my lifetime, chain's president says

Sorry East Coast, you're not going to get an In-N-Out Burger any time soon.Lynsi Snyder, the beloved burger chain's president, told Forbes magazine that In-N-Out will not branch out to the East Coast in her lifetime. She said she prefers that the chain remains "unique" to the West Coast area.Snyder's grandparents founded In-N-Out in 1948 in Baldwin Park and slowly expanded into other Southern California locations.Later, the chain moved into Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Texas.Fans of the chain have long begged for locations in the Midwest and on the East Coast, but the company has always said quality is more important than quantity.